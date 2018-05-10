EVERYTHING you need to know about Ed Sheeran’s Galway gigs

Gardaí have warned Ed Sheeran fans to plan their journeys to and from Pearse Stadium in Salthill well in advance of the gigs this weekend.

There are strict controls in place for pedestrians, motorists and local residents – anyone who will be in the area from Friday evening until the early hours of Monday morning has been advised to pay heed to the Garda Traffic Management Plan.

There is no car parking in the vicinity of Pearse Stadium. Road closures are in place. There will be a Garda tow-away system in operation. There are dedicated car parks for the concert and shuttle buses are available from Eyre Square to Salthill Promenade Road closures will be controlled by stewards and Gardaí from 6pm on Friday to 1am on Monday

Bus Eireann will be operating shuttle buses from AIB Bank in Eyre Square to the Aquarium in Salthill. It is approximately a 10-minute walk from Seapoint Promenade to Pearse Stadium.

Bus Route 401: The 401 will run at regular 12-minute intervals on Friday and Saturday from midday to midnight. The following changes have been made due to road closures in or around Pearse Stadium on these dates: The bus will come from the direction of Newcastle. Turn left at Kelleher’s Texaco Garage in Lower Salthill onto Grattan Road, turn right at the Seapoint Promenade, drive around the roundabout at Seapoint and let passengers embark/disembark at the Aquarium. The 401 will then return using the same route. If additional buses are required, they will be added to the route on the relevant days. For further information log onto buseireann.ie or contact Customer Contact 1850 836611 or 021 4508188

Taxi drop off point is located near the roundabout at Seapoint Promenade, adjacent to the Aquarium. It is approximately a 10-minute walk from Seapoint Promenade to Pearse Stadium.

Private Buses Private bus operators will have a designated parking area for patrons attending the concerts. This is located at Bishop O’Donnell Road. All bus companies must have a venue licence and must contact Galway City Council on 091 536400 for stop approval.

Trains: Patrons can pre-purchase train tickets online from all locations to Ceannt Station through irishrail.ie. Extra trains departing Ceannt Station after concerts on Saturday and Sunday (at 12.15am) Galway to Athlone, serving all stations.

Carparks:

Merchants Road, 444 spaces, open 24 hours.

Fairgreen Road, 450 spaces, open 24 hours.

Hynes’ Yard, Merchants Road/Dock Road, 499 spaces, open 24 hours (pre-book 24 hours in advance for overnight parking).

Dyke Road, 540 spaces, open 24 hours.

Market Street, 88 spaces, open 24 hours.

Galway Cathedral, 161 spaces, open 24 hours.

Special concert parking:

St Mary’s College, St Mary’s Road, 4,500 spaces.

St Enda’s College, Threadneedle Road, limited spaces.

Salerno Secondary School, Threadneedle Road, limited spaces.

Road Closures: Residents surrounding Pearse Stadium will only be allowed access. They will be required to have an authorisation card with them at all times (supplied by

Galway GAA). Otherwise the following roads/junctions will be CLOSED to the public.

Dalysfort Rd / Promenade

Rockbarton Rd / Promenade

Rockbarton West / Revagh Rd

Threadneedle Rd / Dr Mannix Rd.

Threadneedle Rd / Glenard

Rosary Lane / Taylor’s Hill

Salthill Lower / Devon Park

Salthill Village / Oaklands

Special needs:

Patrons who have purchased tickets for the special needs area will be contacted in

advance of the shows and will be issued with parking permits which must be printed out and brought with you to gain access on the show day. Any queries, please contact the hotline below:

Ticketmaster Special Needs Hotline:

Republic of Ireland: 0818 903001 & press Option 2

Northern Ireland & UK: 0333 321 9996

International Customers: +353 818 903 001

The areas operate a strict 1+1 policy. (1 Wheelchair + 1 Attendant)

Please email the promoter directly on access@aikenpromotions.com and a representative will assist you and answer any other remaining queries.

Ticket collection:

The navy/blue ticket collection booth is beside Salthill Park, opposite the entrance to Leisureland.

TICKET CHECKS/SEARCHES:

Important notes:

■ Gates open for the concerts at 5pm on Saturday and Sunday, with the gigs kicking off at 6pm until 11pm.

■ Trad group Beoga, who co-wrote Ed’s version of ‘Galway Girl’ will warm up the crowd at 5.45pm.

■ Jamie Lawson, whose single ‘Wasn’t Expecting That‘ is a worldwide hit, takes to the stage at 6.30pm followed at 7.30pm by Anne-Marie, currently hitting the top of the charts with ‘Friends’ and before that with ‘Ciao Adios’.

■ Ed Sheeran is expected to begin his 18-song set from 8.45pm.

■ Fans are reminded to bring the credit/debit card used to buy the tickets – a photocopy of this card will also suffice. A valid form of ID that reflects the family name of the person who booked the tickets is also required.

■ Fans without backpacks will be admitted faster, so leave big bags behind. Bags over the size of an A4 page will not be permitted.

■ There will be four bars in Pearse Stadium.

■ Fans under 18 years of age MUST be accompanied by a person aged over 18.

Any queries about the event should be directed to Aiken Promotions on 087 9769315.

Weather:

Saturday will be mild with temperatures in the mid teens. Showers are very likely for the early part of the show in Pearse Stadium, possibly less frequent through the evening period. There will be some sunny spells too.

Showers will still be lurking on Sunday, possibly not as frequent as Saturday, but still a threat. There will be some sunny spells, but it will be cool, around 11°C.