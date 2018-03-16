ESB safety warning as flags come out for Corofin All Ireland

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The ESB is urging caution as the flags come out for Corofin’s All Ireland clash tomorrow.

The electricity supply board says fans should exercise extreme caution when hanging bunting and flags.

It’s warning members of the public that they risk electrocution by attaching objects to electricity infrastructure.

Anyone who sees bunting or flags attached to electricity poles or equipment is asked to contact ESB at 1850 372 999.