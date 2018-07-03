ESB accused of butchering trees in housing estate

ESB Networks has been accused of ‘butchering’ trees in Renmore while trimming them back from overhead powerlines.

Councillor Terry O’Flaherty has demanded that ESB Networks return to Renmore Park and “finish the job properly”.

And Galway City Council Parks Superintendent, Stephen Walsh, said the Council is “not happy” with the situation.

“They have left the area in an unholy mess – they really have to be seen to be believed.

“I fully accept that the work of trimming the trees had to be done in the interests of safety and to make sure they didn’t interfere with the supply of electricity or street lighting.

“But instead of a neat trimming back job, they have butchered the trees, leaving them lop-sided with branches on one side and none where they were close to the overhead wires.

“It’s simply not acceptable. Local people are very proud of their area and are very upset by this,” said Cllr O’Flaherty, adding that there is now a concern among locals that the condition of the trees could pose a safety risk.

“Some of these trees are now lop-sided, with all the weight on one side, and some people are worried that if we have another storm like we did last week, one of these trees could be blown over- and who will be responsible then if they cause damage to property, or worse injury?”

The City Council’s Senior Executive Parks Superintendent Stephen Walsh said he is on the ‘same wavelength’ as Cllr O’Flaherty on this issue.

“I’ve made it clear that we’re not happy,” he said.

According to ESB protocol: “Normally we trim the branches back a safe distance. However, if the trees are in an unstable condition and there is danger they could fall on the electricity line we will cut them down completely.”

In this case however, it is their trimming that has resulted in the trees being left in a potentially unstable condition, according to Cllr O’Flaherty.