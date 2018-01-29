Employment levels in Galway gaeltacht remain static despite high level of job creation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Employment levels in the Galway gaeltacht remained static last year despite a good level new jobs coming into play

211 new jobs were created in the Galway Gaeltacht region with the support of Údarás na Gaeltachta in 2017 but with a loss of 210 jobs this mean an increase of one job

Údaras na Gaeltachta is responsible for the economic, social and cultural development of Ireland’s Gaeltacht regions.

The organisation’s 2017 review shows that along with the 211 new jobs, 5 new businesses were set up during the year, bringing the number of those employed in Udarás client companies in the Galway Gaeltacht to over three thousand.

However, when compared to job losses recorded in the sector throughout the year, the net increase of employment stands at an increase of only one job compared to 2016.

The regions new jobs have been primarily located in the medical device, niche manufacturing and marine sectors in companies such as Aran Biomedical, Oileán Mara Teo and Éire Composites Teo.

2017 saw Údaras na Galetachta develope a new marine innovation park in Cill Chiaráin that will be the focus large scale development and employment from 2018 onwards.