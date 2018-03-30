Emergency services tackle fire at Corrib Great Southern site

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Emergency services are this evening tackling a blaze at the former Corrib Great Southern Hotel on the outskirts of the city.

Several units of Galway Fire Brigade responded to calls from members of the public shortly before four this afternoon.

Concerns have frequently been raised about anti-social behaviour and arson at the site of the derelict former hotel on the Dublin Road.

The extent of the fire is not yet known but it’s understood to be at ground floor level of the main entrance building and emergency services remain at the scene.