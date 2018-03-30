Emergency services tackle fire at Corrib Great Southern site

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Emergency services tackled a blaze at the former Corrib Great Southern Hotel on the outskirts of the city this afternoon.

Several units of Galway Fire Brigade responded to calls from members of the public shortly before 4pm.

Concerns have frequently been raised about anti-social behaviour and arson at the site of the derelict former hotel on the Dublin Road.

It’s understood the fire was at ground floor level of the main entrance building and emergency services remain at the scene.