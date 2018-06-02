Emergency services remain at scene of serious crash in Headford

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Emergency services are at the scene of a serious road crash in Headford.
It’s understood several vehicles were involved in the incident which happened on Main Street at around half past three this afternoon.
Emergency services, including a number of ambulances, are currently at the scene but the extent of any injuries is not yet known.
However, Gardai are advising motorists that the road is likely to remain closed for several hours.
