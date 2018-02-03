Galway Bay fm newsroom – Units of Galway Fire Brigade attended a fire in Carraroe in the early hours of this morning.
Two units responded shortly after 2am to a blaze at a house in the village.
It took fire crews several hours to bring the fire under control and they remained at the scene until a short time ago.
It’s understood the house was not occupied at the time and no-one was injured during the incident.
Emergency services attend fire in Carraroe village
