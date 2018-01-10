Galway Bay fm newsroom – Emergency services are at the scene of a three car crash on the Tuam Road near Cloonacauneen.
The incident happened shortly after 8 this morning.
Gardaí, an ambulance and fire brigade are at the scene, but it’s understood no-one has been seriously injured.
Motorists travelling on the N17 this morning are advised to expect delays, as Gardaí await the arrival of two tow trucks to clear the scene.
Emergency services at scene of 3 car crash on Tuam Road
