Emergency services at scene of 3 car crash on Tuam Road

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Emergency services are at the scene of a three car crash on the Tuam Road near Cloonacauneen.

The incident happened shortly after 8 this morning.

Gardaí, an ambulance and fire brigade are at the scene, but it’s understood no-one has been seriously injured.

Motorists travelling on the N17 this morning are advised to expect delays, as Gardaí await the arrival of two tow trucks to clear the scene.