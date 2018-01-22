Emergency roadworks to get under tomorrow in Claregalway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Emergency road repair works will get underway tomorrow morning in Claregalway.

The works will take place for the next two days from 9.30 to 6pm on the N83 (formerly the N17) through the village.

There will be a stop-go system in operation.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journeys, or use the new M17/M18 motorway to bypass Claregalway.

Meanwhile, the council came under fire this morning after temporary traffic lights installed on the N59 at Killeen’s Corner due to spot flooding, caused traffic chaos for commuters.

Some drivers reported journey times of up to an hour and a half from Moycullen to Galway.

However the county council has told FYI Galway that the leaking pipe has been repaired so the road is fully open this evening and will be fully open in the morning.

The spokesperson added that more work will be needed in the near future to try and find the source of the problem.