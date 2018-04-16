Electric car discount to be introduced at Ballinasloe toll plaza

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Drivers across Galway are being encouraged to make the change to electric vehicles, as a toll discount is to be introduced at the Ballinasloe toll plaza on the M6.

The scheme announced today by the Department of Transport will see battery electric cars pay 50% of the toll on motorways across Ireland.

Plug-in hybrids will get a discount of 25% on toll prices.

The reduced charges for environmentally friendly vehicles will come into effect this summer – but excludes peak time tolls at Dublin’s Port Tunnel.

M50 users will recieve additional discounts outside peak times to encourage people to stagger their journeys beyond Dublin’s rush hours.

For more on this story tune in at 3…