Education Minister to visit Galway city and Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Education Minister will visit the city and county today.

Minister Richard Bruton will begin his visit at a conference in the city.

He’ll deliver an address at the Association of Community and Comprehensive Schools conference at the Galmont Hotel this morning.

The ACCS is the national representative sssociation for 95 community and comprehensive post-primary schools across Ireland.

Following the conference, the minister will travel to Athenry, where he’ll turn the first sod on the site of the new school for Presentation College.

He’ll also deliver an update on the long awaited construction project.

The sod turning takes place at the site for the new school at Raheen at 3.30 this afternoon.