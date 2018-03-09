Education Minister sets out ambitions for education and training sector at city conference

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Education Minister has told a city conference that he wants Ireland to be the European leader in education and training by 2026.

Minister Richard Bruton has addressed the Association of Community and Comprehensive Schools conference at the Galmont Hotel today.

He says Ireland’s education and training sector is performing well, with Irish pupils among the best educated in Europe.

Minister Bruton is at NUI Galway now where he’s attending a panel discussion on the higher education sector.

This afternoon, he’ll turn the first sod on the site of the new school for Presentation College Athenry.

The Minister will also deliver an update on the long awaited construction project.

The sod turning takes place at the site for the new school at Raheen at 3.30 this afternoon.