Education Minister asks NUIG to carry out test survey on students’ mental health

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Junior Education Minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor has asked NUI Galway to carry out a survey on how it promotes and protects students’ mental health.

The Minister says the survey should include students, welfare officers and university personnel.

She says anxiety, exam pressure, work life balance, alcohol abuse or substance abuse can all negatively impact the wellbeing and resilience of the student.

NUI Galway has shown international leadership creating the first Mindful University in Europe with a broader goal towards wellbeing for students, staff and local community.

Minister Mitchell O’Connor announced the survey initiative for NUIG while attending a mindfulness conference at the university today.

The university’s Health and Wellbeing team, led by Prof Lokesh Joshi and Prof Saoirse Nic Gabhainn, has devised the online questionnaire

Professor Joshi says they are delighted to create this Wellbeing Index for the Department.

The information gathered will be shared with all the higher education institutions early in the new academic year.

PIC: Attending ‘Ireland’s Mindful Journey’ Conference at NUI Galway on Thursday, 14 June were pictured l-r: Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh, President, NUI Galway, Minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor T.D., Minister of State at the Department of Education with special responsibility for Higher Education, Ann Walsh, Programme Director of the MSc Marketing Practice and coordinator of the Mindful Way Initiative, NUI Galway and Professor Lokesh Joshi, Vice President for Research, NUI Galway. Photo: Aengus McMahon