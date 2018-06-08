Educate Together to apply to government to run Galway’s newest second level school which is to be located in either the city or Oranmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Educate Together is to apply to the Department of Education to run 4 secondary schools set to open next year including one which will open in either Galway city or Oranmore.

The specific location of the Galway school has not been revealed by the Department as yet.

The other schools are based in the Balmayne/Clongriffin area of Dublin, Laytown and Drogheda in Co. Louth and Wicklow.

Once the applications are in, it will be up to locals to register their support.