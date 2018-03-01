East/West Greenway plan back on track

Major progress is expected on the completion of the long-heralded multi-million euro greenway from Galway city to Athlone to link up with the route already established to Dublin.

The news comes with an undertaking that landowners would be fully engaged with on the plan -– in contrast to the previous stance when efforts were made to drive through a greenway through farmland in East Galway without proper consultation.

Director of Services for Roads and Transportation in Galway County Council Jim Cullen told The Connacht Tribune that a review of the greenway will be the subject of a discussion in the near future. He said the Council was awaiting a directive from the Department of Transport on how to proceed with the plan.

Mr Cullen confirmed that the local authority were anxious to advance the project and would engage with landowners once the directive came from the Department of Transport.

“This is a massive project that will be done in phases. It will involve major consultation and we will be engaging with all stakeholders involved,” Mr Cullen added.

His announcement provides renewed hope for the greenway between Athlone and Galway city – and on to Connemara.

Around three years ago there was a similar effort to provide a greenway through East Galway but it drew anger from the farming community who felt that there were attempts to force cycling routes through their holdings.

Galway IFA came out vehemently in opposition to land holdings being split in two by the approaches that were being taken at the time. A lack of consultation was also a major issue that was highlighted.

