Early tallies show strong ‘Yes’ vote in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Counting is underway in the abortion referendum with the first ballot boxes open around the country.

Exit polls have suggested it will be an overwhelming Yes vote and early tallies are in line with that.

Early indications from the Galway West constituency show high support for a ‘yes’ vote in the city – with some boxes heading towards 70% in favor of repealing the 8th amendment.

In Galway East, early tallies suggest a more narrow but still significant lead for the ‘Yes’ vote – at around 55% this morning.

Elsewhere in the country, counting is underway, but many on the No side of the debate have already conceded.

In Dublin with 10 per cent of boxes open across five city constituencies Yes is leading 4-to-1. Dublin Bay south is almost 80 per cent Yes with a quarter of boxes open.

Both city constituencies in Cork are 2-to-1 in favour of repeal at the moment.

Boxes opened in Donegal just after 10 past 9 and in the traditionally conservative constituency the No side leads 55 to 45 at the moment.

With 40 of the 213 boxes open in Kerry it’s 58 per cent in favour of Yes.

Waterford is 2-to-1 Yes at the moment with Limerick City the same and Limerick County reporting 57 per cent in favour of repeal.

While in the commuter belt Meath East is 3-to-1 yes and Meath West is showing 68 per cent in favour of repeal.

In Carlow with 75 per cent of boxes open it’s 64 per cent yes, three miraculous medals were found in one box there.