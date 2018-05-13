€8.5m Lotto ticket sold in Loughrea

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The winning ticket for the years biggest Lotto jackpot so far – €8.5 million – was sold in Loughrea.
The winning numbers revealed in last night’s draw were 5, 6, 14, 19, 22 and 30 with a bonus number of 24.
The lucky ticket was sold at Corrib Oil in Loughrea.
The National Lottery is urging the ticket holder to make contact as soon as possible.

