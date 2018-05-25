€450m Ceannt Station scheme to feature shops, hotel and apartments

Galway City Tribune – Galway developer Gerry Barrett has been selected to develop a €450 million ‘urban quarter’ on CIE lands at Ceannt Station, which will include retail units, apartments, bars, restaurants and a 200-bedroom hotel.

Following a tendering process, his company Seagullpoint Ltd was selected to develop the 8.18 acres in partnership with CIE over the next seven years, having beaten off stiff competition from national and international property groups.

Under the current City Development Plan, the developer must front-load bus and rail facilities in Ceannt Station and provide underground parking.

CIE has given Seagullpoint seven years to design the scheme, secure planning permission and build.

Mr Barrett has refused to comment on plans for the site, but industry sources say it will be primarily retail-led and the entire scheme could span anything up to 140,000 square metres – that is more than five times the size of his adjacent Bonham Quay office development.

The developer will also have to provide cultural/arts elements within the scheme, which will be developed in consultation with the City Council and the general public.

To read the rest of this article, see this week’s Galway City Tribune. Buy a digital edition of this week’s paper here, or download the app for Android or iPhone.