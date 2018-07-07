€1m EuroMillions raffle winning ticket sold in Galway

Someone in Galway woke up a millionaire today after winning a cool €1 million in Friday’s night’s EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ draw.

The National Lottery is now urging all Galway EuroMillions players to check their tickets to see if they join the exclusive EuroMillions millionaire club.

The golden Quick Pick ticket for the EuroMillions guaranteed €1 million euro prize in Ireland was sold at the Spar Store in the Ballybrit Technology Park in Parkmore on the day of the draw.

The ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ winning code, found on the winning EuroMillions ticket, is I-DWT-10900

The delighted store manager, John Geraghty said that his store was a very popular destination for syndicates who work in the local business park and he hoped that the winner was a local customer:

“When your phone rings late on a Friday night, you never know what to expect so this is fantastic news. It’s our first lottery win and the staff in the store are absolutely buzzing.

“We are situated in the heart of a busy technology park and the majority of our lottery play comes from the local businesses, particularly with syndicates, so it would be great to see a big crowd of colleagues sharing the €1 million prize. It would certainly make Monday a very interesting day in work,” he said.

There was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot of €56 million, which now rolls to an estimated €65 million on Tuesday.