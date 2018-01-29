€12.5m for social housing in Galway City

Galway Bay fm newsroom – €12.5 million has been allocated for 57 new social homes on the east side of the city.

Minister for Community Development and Galway West T.D Seán Kyne has confirmed the funding of €12.5m to the city council.

It’s part of the Government’s Rebuilding Ireland ‘Local Authority Housing Construction Programme’.

€10.7m will be spen on building 50 new homes off the Monivea Road near Rocklands Avenue in Ballybane.

A further €1.8m will be spent on homes at a site in Ballybrit near Ballybrit Court, ear-marked for older people.