Dublin man gets suspended sentence for threats to former Galway senator

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Dublin man has been given a suspended sentence for making threats online to kill a former Galway senator.

28 year old Stephen French from Walkinstown told former Labour politician, Lorraine Higgins from Athenry that he would fill ‘her rat’s mouth with lead’.

In another email in the summer of 2015, French told Ms. Higgins that he would put bullets in her and watch her bleed.

According to today’s Irish Independent, Lorraine Higgins who was a Labour senator at the time was extremely scared and rarely left Leinster House as a result, while in Dublin.

At Dublin District Court, Judge Anthony Halpin handed down a 6 month suspended sentence as the accused had no previous convictions.