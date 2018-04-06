Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a drop in new car sales across Galway.

New car registrations in the city and county fell by over 6% between January and March, compared to the figure for 2017.

Over 2,780 new cars were bought across Galway in the first three months of the year.

Nationally, the Society of the Irish Motor Industry says total new car registrations for the month of March were down over 10% when compared to March last year.