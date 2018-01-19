Doughiska resident remanded in custody over Woodlawn attempted robbery

A man has been remanded in custody to appear in court again this day week in connection with an attempted robbery in Woodlawn.

22 year old Mark Dowd, with an address in Doughiska in the city appeared before Harristown District Court today.

The Garda air support unit was called in following the incident yesterday morning at Woodlawn post office.

Mark Dowd was arrested a short time later.

He’s been remanded in custody to appear again before Harristown District Court this day week.