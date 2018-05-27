Doughiska information event for families in mortgage distress

Galway Bay fm newsroom – People in Galway who have distressed mortgages or are facing bank repossession are encouraged to attend an information event in the city tomorrow (28/5).

The Open Society Foundation is organising along with local housing activists to inform people in mortgage distress of legal approaches open to them.

The event will take place at 6p.m at ARD Family Resource Cenre in Doughiska.

Aine Treanor from Open Society Foundation says there ARE some options for people facing eviction.