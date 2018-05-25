Doubles joy for Galway athletes at Connacht track & field

THE Connacht Schools Track and Field championships were held on Thursday last in Athlone IT, with some impressive performances from Galway athletes.

One of the highlights came via Emma Moore of Presentation Athenry in winning the Junior 800m in a new record of 2.13.9, breaking Claire Rockall’s record from 2005. Other Galway victories in the Junior events came from Conor Hoade, also Pres Athenry, over the sprint hurdles, and St Enda’s Uyi Agbonayinma, who won a superb double, claiming both the 200m and 800m titles.

In the Junior field events, Lauren McNally of St Brigid’s, Loughrea won the javelin title, Aibidh Ni Mhaile of SC Carraroe took gold in the discus, Ava Finn won the high jump, and Aoibhinn Farrell of Mercy Woodford jumped to triple jump gold.

In the Junior boys events, Luke Dahler of St Endas took the long jump title, Adrian Marnali of St Mary’s College won the triple jump, while Conor McKenna of St Mary’s College threw well to win the hammer gold

At Minor level, Ava McKeon of AM Ballinasloe won the Minor 75m hurdles and the 200m, while in the boys events, Darragh Jennings of Carraroe took the 800m, Callum Healy from Presentation Athenry won the hurdles, and St Mary’s Joshua Osifo claimed the 100m sprint title.

In the field events, Jade Moorehead and Lukas Schukat, both of Presentation College, Athenry, took gold in the high jump, and Schukat also claimed victory in the long jump.

At Intermediate level, Chloe Casey of St Raphael’s, Loughrea was in superb form, winning double gold in the discus and shot Putt, while Leanagh Gilligan, St Brigid’s, Loughrea, won the triple jump.

On the track, Seren O’Toole of Ballinrobe and GCH stormed to hurdles gold, Eimear Rowe of Mercy Tuam won the 800m title and Emma Boyle of Pres Athenry claimed the 3000m gold.

For more, read this week’s Galway City Tribune.