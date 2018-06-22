Donal Burke elected as new Cathaoirleach of Ballinasloe Municipal District

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Councillor Donal Burke has been elected the new Cathaoirleach of the Ballinasloe Municipal District.

The Fianna Fail Councillor was elected under a voting pact this afternoon and assumes the role from Fine Gael Councillor Aidan Donohue.

Reflecting on his tenure, Councillor Donohue said it has been a big year for Ballinasloe, with a particular focus on housing developments, flood projects and the town enhancement scheme.

He also mentioned the hardships that have visited the district over the past 12 months – such as storms and adverse weather conditions.

Councillor Burke was proposed as Cathaoirleach by Fianna Fail Councillor Michael Connolly and seconded by Fine Gael Councillor Michael Finnerty.

Newly elected Cathaoirleach Councillor Burke has been speaking to our reporter Niamh Delmer about some of his main priorities for the coming year, tune in to FYI Galway at 5 to hear him, and also to hear who the new Cathaoirleach of the county is, with the election due shortly…