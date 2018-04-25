Dog lovers of Galway take to the Prom for MADRA charity

Musician Sharon Shannon is calling on dog lovers young and old to put their paws on the Salthill prom in aid of this year’s MADRA Dogathon.

The event takes place on Sunday, May 27th at 1pm from the Claddagh to Blackrock and all money raised will go to the Connemara-based dog rescue and adoption charity.

MADRA are hoping for a record-breaking year, aiming for over 1,000 paws on the prom in what is their biggest fundraising event of 2018.

It has been a particularly difficult year for MADRA. An accident in February on icy roads caused their canine ambulance to career into a ditch.

While the driver and dogs were unharmed, the specially modified van was written off beyond repair.

The organisation has been overwhelmed with the support they received to replace the ambulance and are hoping this year’s Dogathon will be better than ever.

Last year, the charity rescued 789 neglected and abandoned dogs from counties Galway and Mayo. Running costs are now at approximately €370,000 per year.

All money raised at the Dogathon event goes directly to supporting the canines in their care.

“The event is aimed at everyone and will be a lovely family fun day out,” explains MADRA General Manager, Jonathan Kent.

“It’s a great event for dog owners and dog lovers alike. It’s a wonderful way to see breeds of all shapes and sizes – and how they interact with one another.”

All dogs go free, but participants are encouraged to raise sponsorship to help MADRA continue to find new homes for unwanted, neglected and abandoned dogs.

The dog that raises the most for this year’s Dogathon will win a professional photoshoot and a place on the cover of the 2019 MADRA calendar.

■ To register, log on to madra.ie. Registration is €10 per adult, €5 per child, or €25 for a family (two adults and two children). Registrations take place on Dogathon day, May 27th from 11am at the Claddagh Hall.