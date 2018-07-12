Disruption to Mid Galway water supply due to fault at treatment plant

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Households and businesses served by the Mid-Galway water treatment plant are experiencing significant disruption to their water supply.

It comes as all reservoirs are empty due to a mechanical fault at the treatment plant.

Abbeyknockmoy, Annagh, Laragh, part of Athenry, Monivea, Attymon, Kiltullagh, Gurteen and Carrabane are all experiencing disruption.

Works led by Irish Water and county council crews are ongoing.

It’s hoped supply will be restored by this evening.