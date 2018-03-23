Delays expected during repairs to lights at Briarhill junction

Galway Bay fm newsroom: Motorists are being warned to expect disruption at the Briarhill junction tomorrow.

The City Council says it needs to carry out essential repair work to equipment at the traffic lights. As a result the lights will not be in operation from 7am until 2pm tomorrow.

It’s expected that traffic will be down to one lane on all approaches to Briarhill for the duration of the work and motorists are urged to be cautious when travelling through the junction.