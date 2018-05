Galway Bay fm newsroom – The firm behind a major student accommodation plan for the city is pushing ahead with its plan to demolish the popular Westwood Hotel.

The Westwood Hotel has been purchased by the Ziggurat Student Investment Fund – which plans to replace the hotel with high-end student accommodation.

The firm has now lodged an application with An Bord Pleanala for the controversial project.

Submissions will be accepted by An Bord Pleanala until June 28th.

