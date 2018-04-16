Developer appeals refusal of permission for Ballyglunin housing

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The higher planning authority is being asked to overturn the County Council’s refusal of permission for a housing development in Ballyglunin.

Gerry Fahy has been refused planning permission for 8 houses at Brooklodge Demense.

The council states that the proposal would be an over development of a restricted site at the edge of a small settlement which has insufficient existing infrastructural services.

Planners also state that it’s unclear whether the safe disposal of domestic effluent can be guaranteed on site.

