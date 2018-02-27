Design team to meet stakeholders as major Gort flood project progresses

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A high level meeting will take place this afternoon to discuss the Gort Lowlands Flood Mitigation scheme.

Local councillors, engineering consultants Ryan Hanley and local stakeholders will gather to examine the progress on the scheme to date.

The meeting will take place in Gort at 2pm.

Loughrea area councillor Joe Byrne says he’s hopeful that a satisfactory solution to flooding in the region can be reached.