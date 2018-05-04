Demand for Saolta bosses to attend city forum to answer for ‘shocking’ report into Portiuncula maternity services

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The CEO and Clinical Director of the Saolta Hospital Group are being urged to attend this month’s meeting of the HSE Health Forum – to address ‘shocking’ failings in maternity services at Portiuncula Hospital.

That’s according to forum member and city councillor Padraig Conneely, who says someone must be held accountable for the findings of an independent report published last evening.

It found that serious errors in management occurred in ten cases, that would have probably made a difference to the outcome for the babies concerned.

Of the 18 cases reviewed overall, six involved situations where the baby had died.

Councillor Conneely says Saolta CEO Maurice Power – and Clinical Director Pat Nash – must attend the May meeting of the Health Forum West in the coming weeks.

He’s sent a letter to both officials demanding their presence at the meeting at Merlin Park on Tuesday May 22nd.

Cllr Conneely has previously been critical of CEO Maurice Power for not attending the gatherings.

Speaking to NewsBreak, he says he’s eager to put some vital questions to the officials on behalf of the public.