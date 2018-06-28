Delays on Galway and Westport train services after train hits herd of cows in Tullamore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Rail says delays are expected on Galway and Westport services after a train hit a herd of cows.
It happened near Tullamore, Co Offaly earlier on a Heuston to Galway service.
The rail operator says significant delays are expected as a result.
It’s understood there are no injuries.
