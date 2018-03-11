Delays expected on N67 near Kinvara as road works to get underway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Road works will begin on the N67 in Kinvara tomorrow.

Carty Contractors are carrying out the works on behalf of Irish Water in the Kinvara area.

The project involves the extension of the sewer network to tie a number of estates on the outskirts of the village into the existing system.

The work is expected to last 10 weeks and as a result there may be delays on the approach to Kinvara village.