Delay with contract signing for modular building at Merlin Park Hospital

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s hoped contracts will be signed in the next few weeks for a long awaited modular theatre building at Merlin Park Hospital.

A meeting of the Health Forum West heard signing of contracts is taking longer than anticipated.

Planning for the structure cannot be lodged until such legal documents have been finalised.

Last September, all orthopaedic surgeries were cancelled at Merlin Park due to a major leak at the building which houses the orthopaedic theatres.

The Forum heard over 190 thousand euro has been spent on repairs to theatres at the site.

