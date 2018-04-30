Decrease in county road traffic offences

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a significant drop in the number of road traffic offences across the county.

The latest Garda figures reveal that between January and March, over 1,100 drivers were caught speeding – a drop of over half on the 2017 figure.

However, the decrease can be attributed in part to the loss of a Garda speed van which is not being replaced.

63 people were caught driving without insurance – down from 93 the previous year.

The only offence to see an increase in the first quarter was drink driving – with 52 drivers charged with the offence.