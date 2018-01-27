Decline in support for Michael D Higgins to serve second term

Galway Bay fm newsroom – While a majority of voters want President Michael D Higgins to serve a second term, a new poll has found a decline in support for the President to stay on.

His term of office expires in the autumn – but he has not yet indicated if he intends to contest a second term.

The latest Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll has found some 59 per cent of voters say they want Mr Higgins to serve a second term as President.

However, 31 per cent now disagree and a further 10 per cent offered no opinion.

This represents a decline of 5 per cent since October, when the question was last asked.

During the 2011 election, 76 year old Mr Higgins said he would serve a single term but has hinted a number of times throughout his tenure that he might seek a second term.

Potential candidates for the upcoming election include Galway-native and Independent Senator Gerard Craughwell who has said he will seek a nomination.

Another prospect considering throwing his hat into the ring is Galway-Roscommon TD Michael Fitzmaurice – who says there should be a contest for the position and he may run to ensure there is one.