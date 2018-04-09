Death of homeless man in Galway treated as ‘personal tragedy’

Gardaí are treating the death of a homeless man at ‘The Line’ near Lough Atalia in Galway City as a “personal tragedy”.

The man, who was Polish and aged in his early 40s and homeless, died on Friday alongside the railway line, which is frequently used by rough sleepers and as a shortcut to Renmore. He was brought to University Hospital Galway where a post mortem was carried out.

Gardaí are not treating the death as suspicious and described it as a “personal tragedy”.

At a meeting of Galway City Council this afternoon, the following statement was read by Mayor Pearce Flannery: “Homeless Services in Galway City are saddened to hear of the tragic death of a homeless person in the city on Friday.

“The deceased who was a Polish national had availed of emergency homeless services in the city over a period of time from September 2017 including services at the Fairgreen Hostel and at the Cold Weather Response.

“While a bed in the Cold Weather Response remains available for all rough sleepers in the city those that do not to accept this offer are provided with a sleeping bag and a harm minimisation pack.

“The cause of death is unknown at this stage and Galway City Council wish to extend its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased. The Council will work with the deceased man’s family, An Garda Síochána and homeless service providers in the city to provide whatever supports are now required,” the statement read.