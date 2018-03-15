Death of Galway-born trailblazer who was Ireland’s oldest woman

A Connemara native who was Ireland’s oldest woman passed away on Saturday aged 106.

Eileen Lovett, from Clifden, who was in her 107th year, was one of the longest living people in the country.

She was Eileen Lyden before her marriage to school teacher and Kerry native, the late Michael Lovett.

Eileen was born and brought up in Market Street in Clifden where her family had a bakery and other business interests in times past. When she was ten years of age, their home and business were burned down when the Black and Tans made an attack on Clifden in 1921.

Her love of cars, and in particular Fords, was well-known.

At the age of twelve, Eileen could drive a car – a Ford Model T owned by the family at the time. Her association with Ford lasted a lifetime and was highlighted by the company.

When she was 80, Eileen forgot to renew her driving licence and had to re-sit the test, which she passed, and continued driving until she was 95.

She bought her last car of 23 Ford cars at the age of 98, for her daughter, and all of them were purchased at Higgins Garage (Motorpark) in Galway city.

She remained in good health up to the final years of her life, and resided in St David’s Nursing Home in Salthill towards the end of her life.

She leaves her daughter Emer (O’Toole) and her son Dermod, daughter-in-law Margaret, grandchildren, great grandchildren, a great-great grandson, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

The funeral mass was said in Galway Cathedral and Eileen Lovett, after her long life, was laid to rest beside her husband, Michael, in Killursa Cemetery, Headford, on Tuesday of this week.

