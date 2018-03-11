Dáil hears claims investment in Ballinasloe being ‘knocked back’ by proposed waste transfer facility

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Dáil has heard claims that Ballinasloes efforts to attract investment are being ‘knocked back’ by a proposed waste transfer facility in the town.

County planners last year gave the green light to Sean Curran of Barna Waste to develop a waste transfer facility around 2km from the town.

However, locals have voiced their strong opposition to the proposal through the collection of hundreds of signatures, and several public meetings.

Concerns have been raised about the potential number of heavy goods vehicles that would have to pass through the town.

Deputy Eugene Murphy has told the Dáil that Ballinasloe is the ‘forgotten town’ of Co. Galway that has suffered majored economic setbacks.

Speaking in the Dáil, Fianna Fail Deputy Murphy said there is huge upset in the town over the proposed development.