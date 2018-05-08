Cuirt na Coiribe management defends rent hikes at student accommodation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Management at Cuirt na Coiribe on the Headford Road have moved to defend their decision to hike rents at the city student accommodation block.

It comes as up to 200 students gathered at Cuirt na Coiribe this afternoon in a massive show of opposition to the planned increase of up to €1 thousand for the coming academic year.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, the firm says the new rent rates will bring Cuirt na Coiribe in line with the wider student accommodation market in Galway.

It adds that existing tenants were given 11 days priority booking ahead of general sale.

However the Students Union claims students were already paying rent levels on the upper end of the scale.

Tune in to Galway Bay fm news at 3p.m to hear the students express their concerns at the protest…