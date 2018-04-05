Crime on the rise in Galway

There were more than 2,000 burglaries and thefts recorded in Galway last year – a rise of more than twelve per cent on the previous year.

That’s according to new figures published from the Central Statistics Office, which also reveal that Gardaí in the Galway Division had to deal with one murder, 122 rape and sexual assault reports and 31 murder threats over the twelve months.

There were also significant drugs cases – 148 for sale or supply (up from 143 the previous year) and 298 for personal use (down by one-quarter from 401).

The figure of 2,133 for burglary and theft offences was up from 1,895 for 2016; the total of 122 rape and sexual assault reports marked an increase from 109 the previous year, while criminal damage offences (excluding arson) were up by more than one-fifth from 714 to 868 in 2017.

Other areas with high incidents of offences in 2017 included 1,568 for disorderly conduct (down around 4% from 1,629); 149 assaults causing harm (up from 133) and 449 drink driving offences (up from 440).

Independent Deputy Noel Grealish has previously revealed in the Dail that the Galway Division had received one of the smallest allocations of new Gardaí in the previous three years – even though it serves the most populated Garda Divisions in the country outside of Dublin.

Only 15 of almost 1,350 Probationer Gardaí to come from the Templemore training centre since recruitment resumed in 2014 have been assigned duties in Galway.

“This is despite the fact that the Galway Division serves a population of more than a quarter of a million people – the third highest population of any Garda division in the country.

“It’s ridiculous, it just doesn’t make any sense. The Galway division covers a huge area, both rural and urban and including Galway City, and Gardaí face a constant battle to keep crime down,” said Deputy Grealish.

