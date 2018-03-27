Crime in city and Salthill down by 40 per cent

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Crime in Galway city and Salthill is down by 40 per cent according to the latest garda statistics.

The garda report shows that burglaries in the district halved in the first two months of this year, compared to the same period last year.

However, there are some areas of crime which have seen an increase.

While burglaries were down by 53 per cent in January and February, theft from vehicles was up by more than a third.

Theft from shops in the city and Salthill was also up by a third while theft from people was up by 70 per cent.

Superintendent Marie Skehill told the JPC that the majority of thefts from a vehicle were due to the doors being left unlocked or valuables being visible on seats.

There was a decrease in public order offences but despite this figure of 82 incidents, there has been an increase in assaults.

Assaults causing harm are up by 30 per cent, while minor assaults have jumped by almost three quarters.

Councillor Mike Cubbard asked for a breakdown of locations for the assaults and the Superintendent said she would try to put that data together for the next garda report.