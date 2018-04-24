Galway Bay fm newsroom – Anyone interested in discussing crime and anti-social behaviour in Athenry is urged to attend a public meeting later this week.
Galway East Fianna Fáil T.D Anne Rabbitte and retired Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Pat Flanagan will be guest speakers at the event.
Crime in Athenry to be discussed at public meeting
