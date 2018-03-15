County wide health promotion initiative launched in Claregalway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new health promotion initiative for the county has been launched this afternoon in Claregalway.
The Healthy County Galway Programme is being delivered by the County Council and a wide variety of health and wellness partners from across Galway.
The initiative has been launched as part of the local authority’s Health and Wellbeing Day at Claregalway Castle, which runs until 4.30 this afternoon.
