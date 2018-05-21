County records surge in voter registration

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Voter registration has increased by 97 percent across county Galway.

A study led by the National Youth Council of Ireland has examined returns received from 14 of the country’s 31 city and county councils.

The returns from these 14 local authorities indicate almost 57 thousand voters have been added to the supplementary register, ahead of the abortion referendum.

Voters will go to the polls on Friday to decide the future of regulation on the termination of pregnancy in Ireland.