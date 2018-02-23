County Councillors to meet with TII over Galway road concerns

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway Councillors will meet with Transport Infrastructure Ireland next week in an effort to highlight the danger of problem junctions across the county.

The key area to be addressed at the Dublin meeting will be the embattled Kilmeen Cross on the N65 outside of Loughrea.

The road has been the subject of an intense safety campaign by the Kilmeen Action Group, who has highlighted the danger of the junction and its risk of fatal traffic incidents.

Almost half a million euro in funding has been allocated to the junction for road improvements, but locals are calling for the Portumna turn off to be lit.

TII has stated that road fatality statistics do not support the need for public lighting at the junction.

While Kilmeen Cross will be a focus of the meeting, councillors from across Galway will highlight problem roads in their own areas.

The meeting will take place at 2pm on Tuesday the 27th of February in the Transport Infrastructure Ireland Offices in Dublin.

Loughrea area Councillor Micheal ‘Mogie’ Maher says TII’s large investment in the road shows that they know the junction is dangerous.