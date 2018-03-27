County Councillors briefed on new derelict site levies

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Councillors have been briefed on a new levy that is to be applied to some derelict sites from next year onwards.

During a discussion County Hall last evening, Councillor Jim Cuddy said that people who bought houses in certain estates found that other homes in the estate were turned into social units – which devalued the private residences.

Athenry Oranmore area Cllr Cuddy says private home owners can have their properties devalued overnight in this situation/.